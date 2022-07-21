Building inspectors are at a premium within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has warned of potential permitting delays as a result of being short-staffed.
“The staffing shortage is due to recent vacancies, which the RDOS is working to fill as soon as possible,” the local government said in a press release Thursday.
For now, the RDOS’ three building officials continue to work in seven electoral areas and two municipalities within its jurisdiction.
“Building permits take approximately four to six weeks to process, but may take longer due to the current staffing shortage,” the release notes.