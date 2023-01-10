A park in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood south of Penticton has been closed to the public after several large boulders tumbled down onto a walking path.
The rocks were reported Tuesday to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which immediately closed Garnett Family Park and ordered a geotechnical assessment.
A picture released by the RDOS shows three boulders at the bottom of a steep slope below a home at the south entrance to the park. At least one of the rocks rolled across a walking path while another settled at the edge of the path.
The RDOS acquired the park in 2015 from Heritage Hills developer Johnny Aantjes, who insisted on naming it after his mentor.