Mamma Mia!

From left, Aleena Proteau, Sophia Smith and Luci Strandquist

 Mark Brett

Cast members of the Penticton Secondary School production of “Mamma Mia!” from left, Aleena Proteau as Rosie, Sophia Smith as Donna and Luci Strandquist playing Tanya, are pictured during rehearsal this week. The musical based on the hit songs of ABBA runs June 1-3 at the Cleland Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are now available at the school office.