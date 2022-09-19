For the second time in as many months, two dead bodies have been discovered at a fire scene near Summerland.
Mounties say the latest incident occurred early on Sept. 15, when the Summerland Fire Department was called to a small blaze near the Penticton Shooting Sports Range on Highway 97 between the two communities.
“When fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire, they discovered two deceased individuals and immediately contacted police,” said B.C. RCMP spokesman Sgt. Chris Manseau in a press release.
“Officers from the Penticton RCMP front line and General Investigation Section arrived on scene and the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was engaged. Investigators have determined that these deaths are suspicious. The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit has since deployed to the area and will be assuming conduct of the investigation.”
Later that day, officers responded to a vehicle fire in Oliver and are now trying to determine if the two incidents are linked.
“This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence,” said Manseau.
“Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals. No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin.”
Police have yet to release any more details about a similar incident Aug. 6, when two bodies were found in a burning car on Garnet Valley Road north of Summerland. A day later, police in Abbotsford tried to pull over a vehicle linked to that incident, which resulted in a chase and the driver dying.