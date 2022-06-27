Rod Flavell won’t take the witness stand at his manslaughter trial, one of his lawyers revealed Monday.
Flavell, 64, is accused of assaulting his wife, Tina Seminara, at their home in Osoyoos on April 8, 2020, which led to Seminara’s death the following week.
The judge-alone trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton heard the Crown’s case from June 13-17, then resumed last week with a no-evidence application from Flavell’s lawyers seeking to have the case tossed due to a lack of evidence.
Justice David Crossin shot down that application this past Friday, June 17, and was ready to start hearing the defence’s case on Monday.
However, defence counsel Zoe Zwanenburg said her side now wishes to proceed straight to closing arguments. The case was adjourned to Tuesday morning because lead counsel Donna Turko was absent Monday due to illness.
The trial heard previously Seminara was found by police unconscious on her living room floor and taken to hospital. She was declared dead nine days later after being taken off life support.
A pathologist concluded she suffered some kind of brain injury that caused swelling and cut off oxygen supply to her brain, but was unable to determine what caused it due to a lack of physical injuries.
Flavell turned himself in at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment on the night in question. He told officers his wife was in “bad shape” and that they’d had a “row,” but offered no other details about what happened. The officers found two knives and a piece of rope on the passenger seat of Flavell’s vehicle and noted Flavell had what appeared to be self-inflicted cuts on his wrists.