For the second time in four months, Penticton city council has turned down a major proposed housing development in the face of strong public opposition.
Regulatory amendments required to put up a 151-unit apartment complex at 435 Green Ave. W. were denied by a 3-3 vote Tuesday, leaving the project without the majority support it required to proceed.
Mayor John Vassilaki and Couns. Frank Regehr and Katie Robinson cast the opposing votes.
Council – which is short a member due to the resignation of Jake Kimberley, whose seat is currently up for grabs in a byelection – in February recorded a more decisive 6-0 vote against the proposed Vinterra subdivision on Spiller Road, which would have added 300 units to the city’s housing supply.
Vassilaki said in an interview Wednesday council is generally in favour of development, “but not any cost.”
“In the last year, we’ve approved over 600 (residential) units in the City of Penticton and everybody keeps saying the more we approve the lower the rents will become, but that’s not true,” said the mayor, noting one new development is charging $1,900 per month for a two-bedroom apartment.
“How are we helping those folks that need an apartment to move into at those kinds of rates? The developers have to start thinking about the public rather than their pockets,” said Vassilaki.
Council’s decision on 435 Green Ave. W. – a sprawling estate property formerly owned by the late David Kampe – came a day after an hour-long public hearing that was dominated by opponents, most of whom expressed concerns about the project’s design and potential impacts on traffic, property values and the environment.
City staff had recommended in favour of the project due to the site’s close proximity to transit, schools and shopping.