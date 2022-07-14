Hundreds of people are expected to heed an online anti-crime group’s call to rally outside Penticton city hall next week and demand action from elected officials.
The group, Clean Streets Penticton, operates via Facebook and saw its membership grow from approximately 400 to 2,800 in just the past week.
“There’s a lot of people who feel the same as I do and obviously that outcry is starting to be heard, which is a good thing. I think this is only a benefit to our city,” said Jason Reynan, a local businessman and one of the group’s leaders.
The group’s Facebook page mainly serves as a clearinghouse for photos and information about stolen property and alleged criminals. Members also use the page to organize patrols and round-ups of stolen property.
Reynan, a life-long Penticton resident who owns Beach City Cross Fit and Minute Muffler and Brake, became active after sustaining approximately $25,000 in losses and damages at his businesses over the past five years.
He said Tuesday’s rally, set to start at 1 p.m. in conjunction with city council’s meeting, has one simple aim: “Hopefully to come up with a plan to rectify some of the situations we have in town.”
Reynan acknowledged the municipality’s efforts to curb public disorder through the hiring of more police and bylaw officers, but believes city officials must now take the fight to the B.C. government and demand stiffer sentences for crimes, particularly theft under $5,000, and that a lock be placed on the revolving door of the justice system.
“If you look at the court docket it’s quite disturbing so we need to do something, and if we don’t unify and have a voice we’re not going to get things done. It’s just going to keep getting swept under the rug,” said Reynan.
But not everyone is convinced Clean Streets Penticton is the way to get things done, as both the RCMP and Mayor John Vassilaki issued statements this week urging caution.
“We all agree on the need to work together on solutions and to push them forward. But this must be done in a co-ordinated fashion; we don’t need to operate in ways that create more stress in the community,” said Vassilaki in his statement, which nonetheless echoed Reynan’s call for more help from the B.C. government.
“The province needs to step up and deliver what we’ve been promised. It’s time to stop the catch-and-release program that sees a small group of people consuming a high percentage of police time. We need BC Housing to deliver on the promised recovery centre on Skaha Lake Road and we need Interior Health to provide effective wrap-around services to those in need.”
The RCMP’s statement said the force understands people’s frustration with crime, but asked for patience.
“Those who take matters into their own hands, outside of a legal process, put themselves and the community as a whole at risk. The provocation of violence may result in serious injuries or other crimes, which further limit our detachment's limited resources. These actions can also impede active investigations and legal proceedings,” said the RCMP statement.
Reynan took no issue with the RCMP’s stance, recognizing police are struggling to do their best with limited resources, and emphasized his group does not use violence when members go out to repatriate allegedly stolen property.
“We’re just walking up and asking, ‘Hey, can we have that back? We know it’s not yours.’ Of course, if they turn (to violence) then we would obviously walk away at that point. We’re not trying to produce a violent interaction,” said Reynan.
He’s unsure how much stolen property has already been recovered, but tracking that data is one of the nascent group’s emerging priorities, along with solidifying its operating systems.
“We need to make sure, because of the speed at which everything’s happened, we’re going to need to put a brake on it, pump it a little bit, and then get an infrastructure built,” said Reynan.
“We just didn’t see it coming at such a speed. We have a great team, things are happening, but we definitely ask for people’s patience when it comes to building that infrastructure to make sure we’re doing it the right way.”
In 2020, the most recent year for which data is available from Statistics Canada, Penticton’s crime severity index was pegged 180, nearly double the B.C. average of 96 and well above the Canadian average of 73.
The crime severity index tracks the overall crime rate but assigns greater weight to violent offences. The index has a base value of 100 for 2006.
Penticton’s figure was ninth highest among B.C. municipalities – Williams Lake was tops at 251 – and 14th highest among 325 communities in Canada with populations over 10,000.