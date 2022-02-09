Drug overdoses claimed at least 26 lives last year in Penticton, according to official data released Wednesday, making it the community’s deadliest annual period yet in the long-running opioid crisis.
The city’s previous record for what the BC Coroners Service describes as suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths was 21, set in 2019.
But the carnage wasn’t unique to Penticton.
Across B.C., there were at least 2,224 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths last year – about six per day – marking a 26% increase over what was a record-setting 2020.
Closer to home, a new record was also set in Vernon, which saw its annual death toll rise from 27 to 42, while Kelowna tied its 2017 record of 73.
There were four suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths recorded last year in the Oliver-Osoyoos area and none in Summerland.
B.C. declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in 2016, but deaths have only risen since then.
