Officers from four different agencies will join forces for this weekend’s Cram the Cruiser event in support of Penticton’s food bank.
This coming Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m., an RCMP vehicle will be parked outside Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in an effort to fill it with donations for the Salvation Army.
Volunteers will be on hand from the Penticton RCMP detachment, fire department, bylaw services and the B.C. Sheriff Service
“We just want to do our part to make the season a little brighter for people who are having a tough time,” said city bylaw officer Travis Mills in a press release
“A big part of all our jobs is seeing residents in challenging moments. This year has been a struggle for many, we know food bank usage is up and we hope to make the season a bit happier.”
Of most need to the Salvation Army right now are crackers, soup, cereal, pasta, toiletries, Kraft Dinner, canned vegetables, canned proteins and financial donations.