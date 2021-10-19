Individuals living with a combination of Alzheimer’s disease and agitation are invited to participate in a clinical research study at Okanagan Clinical Trials.
Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, will conduct the study to determine the effectiveness and safety of an investigational medication for the condition.
Agitation in Alzheimer’s patients is characterized by emotional distress, aggressive behaviours, disruptive irritability and disinhibition.
“Agitation is one of the most common behaviours that adversely affects quality of life,” said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials, in a press release.
“These behaviours can cause an increase in caregiver burden, so this study provides hope for both Alzheimer’s patients and their care partners.”
Eligible volunteers for this study are men and women between the ages of 65 and 90 who have received a probable diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
All study-related care and investigational medication will be provided at no cost, and participants are free to leave the study at any time.
To learn more about the study, visit www.oktrials.ca or call 250-862-8141.