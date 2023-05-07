Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penticton got into the spirit with a Coronation Tea, Saturday afternoon. Among the highlights was a performance by this orchestra. From left, Anne Hamilton, Lorraine Cameron, Eva Durance, Elmie Saaltink and Ellen Woodd.
