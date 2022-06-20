Two fleet-footed members of the Penticton courthouse staff played key roles last week in saving a man who was pulled from rushing water only moments before he would have floated into Okanagan Lake.
Just before 1 p.m. on June 14, court clerk Tjasa Kosir spotted the man struggling in Penticton Creek near Front Street.
Kosir raced back to the courthouse and used an emergency call box to summon sheriffs.
Sgt. Colin Pickell answered her call and ran with Kosir back to the scene. By the time they arrived at the creek near the Trans Canada Trail Pavilion in Okanagan Lake Park, other Good Samaritans were already in the process of pulling the man from the water on the opposite side of the creek near the Penticton Art Gallery.
Pickell, also a member of the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department, ran across the foot bridge closest to the art gallery and began tending to the victim using his first responder training.
“In this case, this individual had been in the cold, rushing water for at least five minutes without knowing how to swim, so my priority was to help calm him down and assess any injuries while we waited for paramedics to arrive,” said Pickell in an interview Monday.
The victim, who was fully clothed and wearing a backpack, told rescuers he slipped on a rock upstream and fell into the creek, which carried him under two bridges before he was saved.
Pickell, who has been a member of the B.C. Sheriff Service for six years and worked in hospitality on Vancouver Island before that, was quick to pass off credit to the other rescuers – including one man with a pike pole – for what was “a real community response.”
“They are the ones who saved this man from being washed out into the lake – a mere 50 metres further downstream,” said Pickell, who supervises sheriffs’ daily operations at the Penticton courthouse.
“I was happy to help, and to have specific training that helped, but without a group effort, including our registry staff member who ran to get help, this story could have ended very differently.
“I’ve always been impressed with how people respond to help fellow human beings, whether it’s first on scene to an MVA or pulling a drowning man out of a raging creek. It really restores my faith in our communities.”