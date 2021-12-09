This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. Putting an end to the COVID-19 pandemic will mean priming the immune systems of everyone on Earth but the virus is mutating and could take years to "settle down," says an expert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/National Institutes of Health