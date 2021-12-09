Summerland seems to have gotten a handle on a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
There were just four new cases of the virus detected in the community for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, down from 28 the previous week, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Penticton saw 15 new cases last week, down from 18 the week prior.
There was just one new case in Oliver-Osoyoos last week, the same as a week prior, while no new cases were recorded in Keremeos for a second consecutive week.
To the north, Vernon recorded 29 new cases, down from 43, while the Central Okanagan saw 156 new cases, up from 141 new cases.
Meanwhile, 85% of Penticton and Summerland residents over the age of 12 had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the BCCDC. The figure stood at 87% in Oliver-Osoyoos and 79% in Keremeos.
The provincial average is 89%.