Hundreds of Okanagan-based construction workers have ratified a new contract that contains an 8% raise in the first year alone.
The three-year deal for employees of Cantex-Okanagan Construction Ltd. was announced this past weekend by the Local 68 of the Construction and Allied Workers Union.
After the initial 8% bump, workers can expect 3.5% raises in each of the next two years, plus improvements to allowances and shift premiums.
“This is a solid agreement negotiated by the union bargaining committee, as evidenced by the membership’s unanimous endorsement,” said CLAC regional director Jim Oostenbrink in a press release,
“It provides for members’ wage needs to help them keep ahead of inflation and allows the company to remain competitive in a tight labour market.”
Cantex operates mainly out of a gravel pit on Okanagan Avenue East in Penticton’s industrial area.