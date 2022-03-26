You know spring has sprung when the annual Penticton Home and Reno Show returns.
Considering last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, larger-than-normal crowds are expected for the 26th annual show, set for April 2-3 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, said Sarah Taylor, executive officer of the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, which is co-hosting the event along with Penticton Home Hardware.
More than 130 booths have been sold.
“We have about 100 members all within the residential homebuilding industry and they’ll all be there at the show,” she said. “We’ve got all the trades, custom and spec homebuilders, industry partners, government partners. Everyone who is involved in the industry in the South Okanagan.”
The organization represents partners from Summerland south to Osoyoos and toward the central Kootenays and Nelson area.
While anticipation is always strong for the annual spring show, Taylor admits industry partners and the public at large who attend the show are more excited than usual considering last year’s cancellation.
“It was unfortunate we had to take last year off, but we’re excited to be back in action,” she said. “People are excited they will again be able to talk to all these different local proprietors and experts all under one roof. We can’t wait to get started. We’re very excited.”
Industry experts will range from roofers to interior decorators and everything in between.
“We will have experts in all areas of the industry,” she said. “If you’re looking to rebuild your deck, looking to paint your house, looking to redo your roof. We’ve got all kinds of good people who will be there to promote their businesses and answer your questions and show their products.”
While COVID-19 has disrupted many industries, the homebuilding and renovation industries across the South Okanagan have continued to flourish over the past two years, said Taylor.
“The renovation industry has actually skyrocketed since COVID,” she said. “So many have taken their usual travel budgets and put it towards renovation projects on their homes. The whole residential homebuilding industry is truly alive and well across the South Okanagan.
“Quite frankly, it has actually been difficult to find qualified professional experts to get work done in many places. So this is a great spot to make connections and secure contractors to get the work done for you.”
Features of this year’s show will include an Ask the Experts session, featuring Scott Austin from Gardenworks and bartlett pear tree expert Thor Clausen answering questions from the public between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, an expert panel from the homebuilding industry will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
The panel will feature contractors, renovators, builders, designers, insurance experts and a staff member from the City of Penticton.
“They will be fielding any and all questions people may have with all these key stakeholders all at the same table,” she said.
On Sunday morning, a pancake breakfast will be held at the trade centre between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., with all proceeds doing to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society. The cost is $5 per person.
Tickets are $5 per day and will be sold at the front door. The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m..
For more information, go online and visit chbaso.org. You can also phone 250-493-0001.