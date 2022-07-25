Spare chicken coops are being sought by an Okanagan animal rescue group that swings into action when disasters strike.
The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team is trying to secure space for chickens and ducks ahead of actually needing it.
"This year, in particular, is a tough year for foster homes for chickens and ducks because of the avian influenza virus,” said ALERT information officer Daryl Meyers in a press release.
ALERT’s carpenter has built a few coops, but the cost of lumber has put limits on that idea.
"The reality is, if we experience a wildfire this summer, we would need more than a couple of coops,” added Meyers.
Because of the avian flu virus, anyone with fowl on their property cannot foster birds belonging to others. Evacuated animals have homes that they would be returning to. Foster homes are simply a temporary refuge during crisis. Hopefully, they won't even be needed.
If you can help ALERT, email info@alertcanada.org or call/text 250-809-7152