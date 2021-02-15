School board byelections generally don’t create headlines ... except in Chilliwack.
In a contentious byelection, Dr. Carin Bondar was elected Saturday to the Chilliwack school board.
Dr. Bondar won decisively with 5,455 votes compared to runner-up Richard Procee with 4,786 votes. Two other candidates shared about 500 combined votes.
Bondar is a biologist and professor at University of Fraser Valley.
The key issue in the campaign became B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) curriculum.
Three of the four candidates were in support of the program which helps transgender youth except Procee, a school teacher in Abbotsford who was eligible to run because he’s not employed by the Chilliwack board.
Procee felt the program needed to be re-evaluated.
Bondar ran on a campaign of “inclusivity, diversity and science literacy.”
The byelection was necessary following the resignation of Dan Coulter, an NDP candidate who was elected MLA in the recent provincial election.
Since that time, the Chilliwack board has often been deadlocked in 3-3 votes. The board has faced harsh criticism due mostly to the inability to censure trustee Barry Neufeld, who has made controversial statements about SOGI and the trans community.
Early in the campaign, billboards were purchased by an unknown group of parents which featured a provocative picture of Bondar dressed as Miley Cyrus in a parody of the singer’s “Wrecking Ball” video.
Bodnar’s video was produced as a teaching lesson in evolution.
The billboard was quickly removed due to violating Election B.C.’s third-party advertising guidelines.
SOGI is a non-issue in Okanagan Skaha where, in the 2018 election, all 11 candidates seeking office were unanimously in support of the program.