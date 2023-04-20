A pellet gun caused quite a stir Wednesday afternoon at the Canadian Tire store in Penticton.
Police were called to the shop on the 900 block of Railway Street to a report of a man displaying a firearm as he left the premises.
“When officers arrived, they found the suspect still in the parking lot and arrested him without incident. Officers seized a pellet gun from the suspect, which was confirmed recently purchased from inside the store,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
“After a stern warning by police, the individual agreed to relinquish the firearm. These firearms, whether replica or air powered, are so intricately designed, making it difficult for the public or responding officers to distinguish them from real ones. Therefore, exhibiting or utilizing them in public spaces poses considerable risk, and is prohibited.”