“Brent,” a Penticton man, is warning others of a phone scam that’s making the rounds in the Okanagan and one, regrettably, that he fell for.
After speaking with Amazon (for real), the phone call was dropped more than an hour into the conversation. A call was immediately returned which, unbeknownst to Brent, was actually from a number in Cambodia.
He was asked to buy $200 in gift cards in order to immediately purchase an app and then to phone back with the numbers printed on the back of the card.
When he returned the call, he was told there were problems with his numbers and there was a mix up between zeros and the letter O. He was then asked to purchase an additional $400 in cards, which he did.
He also received text messages from “your friends at Amazon” which appeared to be legitimate.
After calling back with his new numbers, he was then asked to buy an additional $600 in cards. At this time, he suspected a scam and was out $600.
He told The Herald that he’s since learned that others, including his niece, have fallen for this scam and to never purchase gift cards upon the advice of a call center.