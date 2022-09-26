Down-home music, delicious apple pie and of course the famous (at least locally) giant zucchini race – once again the Grist Mill and Gardens Heritage Fall Fair didn’t disappoint.
On Sunday, hundreds of people from throughout the Okanagan and as far away as Alberta and the United States converged on the grounds of the Keremeos landmark for a taste of the good life – country style.
“This is something we have never seen before, a working waterwheel. That’s just awesome” said Anne Lavalle of Santa Clarita, Calf., who was visiting with her husband, Fred.
“We just happened to see the sign on the road about the Grist Mill and we had to take a look and lo and behold there is a fall fair, we couldn’t have been luckier.”
Another person who was especially happy with the turnout on the sunny afternoon was the mill’s hands-on manager, Chris Mathieson.
“The importance of today is gathering community together and just trying to get back to something resembling normalcy after COVID,” he said. “COVID was tough. We rely really heavily on international tourists, so to have all those people come out today is really heartwarming.”
At the one-day event, visitors also had a chance to tour the working 1877 waterwheel-powered flour mill, try their luck in zucchini and apple races, and just relax in the prolific gardens located throughout the historic venue.
“I guess what I enjoy most about the day are the faces,” said Mathieson. “The faces of people enjoying themselves and getting to experience this place.
“We often take for granted heritage sites because they’re always going to be there and they’ve always been there, so to get people to actually remember this place and experience this place, how beautiful the site is, is great.”
Californian Fred Lavalle couldn’t agree more.
“Just to be able to see so much history – I mean, even the plants are historic – in one place… we’ll be back for sure next year, wouldn’t miss it.”
Also not to be missed: The winner and grand champion of the decorated, giant zucchini race was Penticton’s own Cormac Beriault, 7.