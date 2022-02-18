Sherry Philpott-Adhikary of Keremeos will continue as chairwoman of the Okanagan Regional Library board.
She was returned to the position at the board’s meeting on Wednesday.
Erin Carlson of Summerland will be the vice chair for 2022.
Committee chairs are: Doug Findlater of West Kelowna (finance), Loyal Wooldridge of Kelowna (policy and planning) and Subrina Monteith of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (personnel).
The library system’s new chief financial officer, Jeremy Feddersen, reported the library is operating generally within its budget.