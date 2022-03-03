Long-time resident and municipal employee, Angela Campbell, has been appointed the City’s new director of finance and administration.
Campbell began her career with the City of Penticton in 2006 and has worked in various finance and accounting positions, including her most recent role as manager of finance where she played a key part in the development of the City’s annual budget. She is a graduate of Laurentian University where she obtained an Honours Bachelor of Commerce and holds her professional designation as a CPA, CGA.
As the director of finance and administration, Campbell will serve as the chief financial officer and member of the City’s senior leadership team while providing divisional oversight to the Corporate Services, Communication and Engagement, Finance, Human Resources, Information and Technology and Procurement departments.
“With her many years at the City, experience with council, fit as a member of the senior leadership team, and familiarity with our people, our processes and our community, Angela emerged as the top candidate for the post,” City of Penticton Chief Administrative Officer Donny van Dyk said in a press release.
“On behalf of everyone, I extend our congratulations to Angela and thank her for her continuing service to our organization.”
“I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to serve the community where I grew up and to continue to work with such a talented and committed group of people,” said Campbell.