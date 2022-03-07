Three years since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an election promise to create a Just Transition Act to help workers adjust to a greener future, the legislation is nowhere in sight.
To help draw attention to the delay, protesters will gather this coming Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. outside the Service Canada office at 386 Ellis St. in Penticton.
“It's been nearly three years since Justin Trudeau promised the Just Transition Act and we haven't seen any serious progress. Meanwhile, our communities are experiencing extreme climate impacts and a multi-year global pandemic with the economic crisis it has fuelled. Inequality between the wealthy and those struggling to make ends meet has soared,” organizers said in a press release.
“Citizens across Canada are demanding that the government pass a Just Transition Act that would give all workers the opportunity to be trained in well-paid green jobs and move Canada away from its dependence on fossil fuel production. Scientists have issued a ‘code red for humanity’ to tackle the climate crisis, but governments continue to let corporations call the shots.”