As volunteer opportunities begin to re-emerge, a local group has released an information booklet to help those who give their time stay well.
Copies of the “Healthy Volunteers, Healthy Communities” booklet can be found at local libraries, art galleries, tourism offices, community centres and various businesses throughout the region.
It was produced by the non-profit South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Society, which connects helpers to those in need.
“As we transition back to volunteering, we wanted a resource readily available in the community,” said Laura Turnbull, chair of the society’s Healthy Connections committee, in a press release.
“Simply put, volunteer contribution helps a region thrive. It is crucial that we invest in their well-being and support their return as part of our restoration.”
SOS Volunteer Center is doing an official Zoom launch for the booklet on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. To get the link, email info@volunteercentre.info.
The booklet is also available online at www.volunteercentre.info/resources.