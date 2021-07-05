A dog who was spotted in a crate strapped to the back of an RV driving along Highway 1 during a record heat wave on June 28 has been seized by BC SPCA animal protection officers. The owner was driving from the Fraser Valley to the Okanagan.
“We are grateful to the many concerned people who contacted us about this situation,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. “We were able to act quickly to locate the dog and to apply for a warrant to seize him.” The SPCA took the dog into custody on June 30 and is caring for him at an undisclosed location.
“We deal with hundreds of calls each summer to rescue pets in distress in hot vehicles, but this situation was definitely a first for us,” says Chortyk. “We will be recommending charges of animal cruelty when we submit the file to Crown counsel for their decision.”
The German shepherd is now safe and receiving “lots of love and attention from SPCA staff”, says Chortyk. “He is not available for adoption at this time, as we have to follow the legal steps in the process before he is ours to rehome. We are truly grateful to everyone who reached out to help this poor dog.”
If you see an animal in distress, please contact the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1.855.622.7722.