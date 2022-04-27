An outdoor supplies shop in Oliver was targeted by thieves before it even opened.
Police say the break-in at Sunvolt Supply on the 5600 block of Highway 97 was reported by the owner on April 21.
Numbers pieces of power equipment were taken and some were recovered, but still missing are a 16-inch electric chainsaw, grey chainsaw bag, cordless electric pruner and batteries.
Sunvolt co-owner Daymon James told the Oliver Times Chronicle newspaper the crooks cut through wires to get onto the property, then smashed in the front door.
“When I came here the next morning there was about probably $20,000 to $30,000 worth of equipment laying out here on the ground. They had been packing it out” on foot, say James.
The matter remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.