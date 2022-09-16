Editor’s note: This is the third installment in an eight-week series profiling a selection of Penticton’s heritage structures that speak to the unique attributes and human history behind the buildings. The articles also complement the current exhibit at the Penticton Museum, Made Right Here, which will be on display until the new year.
The Greer Block was built by Charles Greer during the boom times of the early 1920s.
Greer, who came to Penticton in 1905, was a businessman who involved himself in many ventures. He had pre-empted land near the mining community of Fairview and was involved in the building of the Alexandra Hotel in Oliver. Greer also had the Ford dealership in Penticton as well as other interests throughout the South Okanagan and served as a city councillor.
He typified the ambitious, forward-looking individuals who were resilient, optimistic and always ready to seize an opportunity.
To me, the Greer Block at 410 Main St. is more than a straightforward commercial building; it symbolizes Greer’s faith in the community and his willingness to venture his own time and money to develop a new retail and business presence in a little town that was just beginning to prosper.
As it happened, Greer died of a stroke just before the block was completed, but his name remains on the building’s façade. Greer was also a noted prohibitionist who did his level best to keep the sale of liquor strictly under control.
His anti-alcohol activities were shared by his wife, Mrs. Maria Greer, who was, incidentally, the first woman to vote in Penticton after women claimed the franchise in 1918.
Greer was the first to utilize concrete block construction in Penticton, using “rusticated” concrete blocks that were textured to look like hewn stone.
Architecturally, the Greer block has some interesting features that include brick pilasters (supporting columns that stand proud of the wall) a cornice or protruding brick detail that runs along the top of the façade, a triangular pediment in the centre of the façade, and globular finials at each top corner. The building’s name and date are prominently set in a date stone above the top floor.
If there is a historical architectural classification for the building, it would best be described as Edwardian Classical Revival. Greer’s building now has a thriving street-level wine bar and restaurant.
Dennis Oomen is the curator of the Penticton Museum and Archives.