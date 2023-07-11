The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is celebrating yet another beautiful gift from the Christopher Society to boost their $10 million oncology campaign.
The Christopher Society of Penticton has direct ties with the Knights of Columbus Council 3127 and St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Over the past 22 years, the society has donated more than $650,000 to various causes in the community. The foundation has been fortunate to receive over $360,000 of the funds.
Dennis Ebner, Christopher Society spokesman, has been a strong supporter of the foundation and mentioned this donation was an easy decision because everyone needs quality healthcare in our community.