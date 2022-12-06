Police are now using a little less gasoline to patrol the streets of Penticton.
The city’s RCMP detachment announced this week it has added two new hybrid vehicles to its fleet.
A pair of Ford Explorer SUVs went into service this month, with three more on the way in the new year. Hybrids operate on a combination of batteries and gasoline.
“Before, all of the computers and electronics in the car – especially the power-hungry emergency lights – required the vehicle to be running for their use. Now, these key features can operate entirely off the vehicle’s battery,” explained Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“This new setup will allow us to keep the electronics working and the lights active, without the vehicle idling. The engine does kick on every so often just to keep the battery active, but you will see a noticeable reduction in idling time.”
The five hybrid vehicles, which were purchased through a joint initiative of the City of Penticton and the RCMP, are replacing five others that have reached the end of their service lives.