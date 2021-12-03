Back by popular demand, Santa Claus has teamed up with the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre to visit children of the South Okanagan via Zoom this holiday season.
Santa was hopeful he could do traditional in-person visits at Cherry Lane in Penticton, but after much consideration and with the desire to keep everyone safe, Santa and the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre determined Zoom visits would be the safest option once again.
Santa visits will be one-on-one virtual sessions that can be personalized through online registration with the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre. Cost per visit will be $20 with all proceeds going back to OSNS. Visits can be booked now at www.osns.org and will start on Dec. 6.