New Democrat MP Richard Cannings on Tuesday defended his decision to support the federal government’s invocation of the Emergency Measures Act and swatted aside a rival Okanagan politician’s claim the NDP has lost its way.
“I’d say that we got to this place where we needed the Emergencies Act because there was just, I would say, a colossal failure of action at all levels of government,” said Cannings, who represents the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay, in a telephone interview from Ottawa.
That failure allowed people attached to the so-called Freedom Convoy to “plunk down their hundreds of trucks, hundreds of people and basically hold the city hostage.”
“I was here throughout the three weeks of the occupation and it was hell,” said Cannings.
“It was like walking on eggshells. Every time you stepped out to get some groceries you were wondering what was going to happen, who was going to yell at you.”
So, it was clear, continued Cannings, “that we needed to do something a little more serious, and the Emergencies Act gives us those powers – limited powers – to do things that would be difficult under other statutes.”
Cannings said those powers, which were invoked Feb. 14, include compelling towing companies to haul away trucks parked on downtown streets, cutting off protesters’ financing from foreign sources and calling in police from outside agencies.
“On the other hand, what we’ve seen is a lot of rhetoric – especially from the Conservatives, I must admit – saying this is the War Measures Act, this is martial law, this is a suspension of your Charter rights and freedoms. It is none of that. That is all misinformation,” said Cannings.
Among the safeguards attached to invoking the Emergencies Act are a 30-day time limit, which will be followed by a public inquiry, and a provision that allows a group of 20 MPs to request a review at any time.
Cannings said he’s concerned the Liberal government hasn’t given a clear indication of when it will relinquish its temporary powers but believes there remains a threat that protestors could return to Ottawa or refocus their efforts at border crossings.
“I think it was very necessary to invoke (the Emergencies Act) to get our capital back, but we’re not giving the government a blank cheque,” said Cannings.
The federal government can invoke powers in the Emergencies Act relatively quickly but must get Parliament’s approval within seven days. Parliament gave its blessing late Monday with a 185-151 vote in which NDP support was crucial to the minority Liberal government.
In the run-up to the vote, the Opposition Conservatives accused the NDP of selling out former leader Tommy Douglas, who in 1970 opposed then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s invocation of the War Measures Act to deal with the October Crisis in Quebec.
“When did the NDP lose their way?" asked Dan Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, during Monday’s debate.
“I’ve never heard so many Conservatives praise Tommy Douglas as I have in the past few days,” replied Cannings in response to that charge.
He also noted it was the Conservatives’ interim leader, Candice Bergen – the party’s fourth in just five years – who suggested earlier this month in a leaked email to caucus colleagues that the protesters should be encouraged to stay in Ottawa and “turn this into the PM’s problem.”
“I’m fine with (dialogue),” said Cannings, “but I don’t think a lot of people realize – and maybe this is becoming clearer now – the real organizers behind this convoy have resumes that are ranging into that extremist-white-supremacist side of things, especially people like Pat King. And we see Conservative politicians praising them and saying, ‘Come in and stay as long as you want.’
“This is, I think, the sign of a party losing its way,” said Cannings.
With files from The Canadian Press