Apparently, you can’t build 18 new child-care spaces in Osoyoos for under $1 million.
The town has announced that an $892,500 grant it received in June 2019 to expand the Osoyoos Child Care Centre will go unused and the project will be scrapped.
The money, which was made available through a federal-provincial program, was earmarked for a 3,200-square-foot addition to the facility that would have included three new bathrooms, a kitchen, child-care space, staff room, office space, renovations to the existing building and new equipment.
While the grant was awarded in June 2019, work was delayed until results were in from two other grant applications for $3 million each. Those were turned down in September 2020.
In November 2020, the town went out to tender to find a project manager and eventually settled on Colliers in January 2021.
“Working with Colliers, it became obvious that the expansion plan described in the successful grant application was unachievable with available funds,” explained Allan Chabot, the town’s chief administrative officer, in a press release.
As a result, the project was scaled back to include just 1,350 square feet of new space and put out to tender. No bids were received.
Colliers then reached out directly to contractors and estimated the town would have to come up with another $500,000 to make the project work. Colliers also recommended the town spend $100,000 to re-assess the feasibility of the project and its eligibility for grants.
After meeting with representatives of the Child Care Society earlier this month, town council voted Nov. 23 to kill the project.
Council did, however, direct staff to include cash in the 2022-26 financial plan to create a child-care needs assessment and strategic plan.
“It is believed that the development of a child-care plan will meet ministry requirements to document community need, service delivery and provide detailed descriptions and concrete examples of the services and programs to be provided for grant funding opportunities,” said Chabot.
“We are disappointed that the project is unable to proceed but believe that the needs assessment and action plan will assist in determining community needs and delivering adequate and appropriate childcare for Osoyoos for the foreseeable future.”
The grant program was funded by the B.C. NDP government in its 2018 budget with an eye to building 22,000 new licensed child-care spaces across the province. As of October 2021, the province had funded 26,700 such new spaces, but it’s unclear how many have actually been built.
Through the same program, the City of Penticton was able to secure $2.9 million to partner with OneSky Community Resources to build 116 new child-care spaces at Kiwanis Park. Construction began this fall and the facility is expected to open in September 2022.