Debt clock

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, is pictured in Penticton on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, poses with the group’s mobile debt clock during a stop in Penticton on March 17. According to the CTF, Canada’s national debt grows by $16.3 million every hour. The country is closing in on national debt totalling $1.2 trillion. Terrazzano is driving the van from Victoria to Ottawa and plans to arrive in the nation’s capital in time for the federal budget to be delivered in early April.