Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, poses with the group’s mobile debt clock during a stop in Penticton on March 17. According to the CTF, Canada’s national debt grows by $16.3 million every hour. The country is closing in on national debt totalling $1.2 trillion. Terrazzano is driving the van from Victoria to Ottawa and plans to arrive in the nation’s capital in time for the federal budget to be delivered in early April.
