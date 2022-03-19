Community

Elks Lodge in Penticton

Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51 recently made a $2,000 donation to Summerland Food Bank. This donation is part of the club’s continuous support of local organizations that help people who experience food insecurities. The Elks will officially open their community fridge today (Saturday, March 19, 2022) at 11 a.m. From left, Elks charity member Joan Chernesky, Summerland Food Bank executive director Janet Peake and Elks secretary-treasurer Lorri Kidd.