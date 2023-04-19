Penticton’s spring recreation guide is set to hit the streets Wednesday.
Registration for programs contained in it will open April 26 at 8 a.m. for city residents and on April 27 for non-residents.
“We’re looking forward to keeping our community and visitors active this season,” said Kelsey Johnson, the city’s recreation manager, in a press release.
“The new schedule features a variety of programs including aquatics, fitness classes, parent and tot programs, drop-in sports, children’s classes and adult recreation.”
An online version of the guide is available at www.penticton.ca/recguide. Print copies can be picked up at the Penticton Community Centre, Okanagan College, Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre, OneSky Community Resources, Penticton Public Library, Penticton Art Gallery and BGC Okanagan.