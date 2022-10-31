Some of the world’s top men’s curling teams – including the past two Olympic champions – will be among 30 squads vying for a $100,000 prize purse later this week at the Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic.
The sixth-annual bonspiel begins Thursday at the Penticton Curling Club, with playoffs slated for Sunday and the finals set for Monday.
The top-ranked team in the field at No. 2 in the world is the Niklas Edin rink from Sweden, which won the 2018 Olympics and earned silver in the 2022 Olympics. The gold went to the U.S. team skipped by John Shuster, which is also playing in Penticton.
Canadian heavyweights like Brendan Bottcher (ranked 4th in the world), Kevin Koe (6th), Mike McEwen (17th) and Glenn Howard (19th) are also in the draw.
Local organizer Cathy Jones noted the current curling season marks the beginning of the four-year cycle leading up to the next Winter Olympics, meaning now is the time for teams to try new players and jostle to improve their rankings.
“It’s not just about the money; curlers need the points to get a higher ranking, which then allows them to be invited to elite opportunities,” explained local organizer Cathy Jones. “So, teams can’t afford not to come.”
Also in the mix are some B.C. squads, three of which feature members of the Penticton Curling Club: Matt Tolley will play with Cam De Jong; Brad Wood will play with Sean Geall and Tyler Tardi will play with Kevin Koe.
The host club is also putting in a team to make up for the last-minute withdrawal of world No. 1 Brad Gushue, the reigning Canadian champion who was called to represent the nation this week at the new Pan Continental Curling Championships in Calgary.
The local team will be skipped by Blaine Black, alongside Barry Johnstone, Jason Lawrence and Al Pratt.
“Are they nervous? Yes. Are they great curlers? Yes? Are they in the hardest pool? Yes," said Jones with a laugh.
“But if they can give (the other teams) a run for their money and have an experience of a lifetime, then we’ve also done an amazing feat for this event to really foster the growth of curling – and that’s really what it’s about.”
And it’s been working. In the 2021 tournament, Tardi, a B.C. native, skipped his own rink and gave Koe such a good game that Koe invited Tardi onto his team for this season.
A limited number of tickets to watch the action are still available in person at the Penticton Curling Club. All games will be live-streamed with links available at www.pentictoncurlingclub.ca.