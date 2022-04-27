Five months after flooding ravaged parts of the Similkameen, the local government in charge of the response is surveying affected residents to find out where there’s room for improvement.
Feedback is being solicited via an online survey through May 6.
“The survey is not intended to evaluate the individual performance of those involved in supporting operations. Survey questions are related to initial flood response, including notifications, Evacuation Alerts and Orders, and support provided during the initial days of the event,” said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.
The survey can be found through the RDOS website, www.rdos.bc.ca.