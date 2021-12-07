By Special to The Herald
A single mother from South Sudan has arrived in Summerland with her seven children under the sponsorship of a local volunteer group that supports the resettlement of refugees from around the world.
With their country ravaged by war and violence, the displaced Ayuen family had been living in a hut at the United Nations’ Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya for the past 18 years. All but one of the Ayuen children were born in the camp and that is the only life they have known.
“I am happy to now be in Canada,” says the mother, Ajah. “I am happy all my children are safe and will be able to go to school. When I go to bed at night, I am happy. When I wake up in the morning, I am happy.”
The family arrived on Nov. 11 and spent two weeks in quarantine in adherence to government COVID-19 protocols. Each family member was tested twice for COVID-19 before leaving Africa and they have been tested twice again since arriving in Canada.
The family is supported by the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group, a non-profit registered charity whose 85 volunteers have previously assisted with the resettlement of refugees from Syria and Eritrea.
The group signed its latest sponsorship agreement with the federal government in October 2019 but the Ayuen family’s departure was delayed, initially because of administrative complications at the African end of the process and then by the pandemic, which halted the resettlement of all refugees worldwide.
“On three occasions, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada asked us, given the uncertainty, whether we still wanted to sponsor the family. Each time we re-confirmed our commitment,” says SRSG chair Doug Holmes.
Most of the family speak some English and a SRSG board member, Jean Munro, remained in contact with them throughout the past two years.
“I think the bond they formed with Jean, and by extension our group, helped to give the family strength to hang onto their hopes and dreams of starting a new life in Canada,” says Holmes.
The Ayuen children range in age from two to 20 years old. Amer, 20, and Angeth, 18, will attend Okanagan College starting in January while sister Yar, 16, will attend Summerland Secondary School. Their brother, Mach, 13, is enrolled at Summerland Middle School and two younger siblings, Herjok, 9, and Abuk, 7, will go to Giant’s Head Elementary.
“We were happy when the United Nations said we were going to Canada because we knew Canada is the best place for school,” says Yar.
Under its agreement with the federal government, SRSG is responsible for helping the family get settled in the community and for supporting them financially for one year. To support a family as large as the Ayuens, the group needs about $40,000, which covers income support, start-up expenses, and half the cost of the family’s flights from Kenya.
Fundraising is underway with the Penticton-based 100 Women Who Care having already donated $6,500.
Tax deductible donations to support the family can be made through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen at: https://www.cfso.net/donors/donate/summerland-refugee-sponsorship-fund.