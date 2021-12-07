The Ayuen family are refugees from South Sudan who are being resettled in Summerland. Back row, left to right: Amer (20), Angeth (18), Yar (16), Ajah (mother), Mach (13), and Jean Munro from the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group. Front row: Herjok (9), Alior (2), and Abuk (7).