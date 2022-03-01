An independent task force will be formed to review the pay packages for members of Summerland council and explore the possibility of offering health benefits to elected officials.
Council voted 6-1 in favour of the approach at its meeting Monday in keeping with a policy that calls for such a review in the last year of a council’s term.
The last review in 2018 resulted in the mayor’s annual pay rising from $26,000 to $36,000 and each councillor’s stipend rising from $11,500 to $16,200. The amounts are automatically increased each year to match inflation.
Council decided to hand over the review to an independent task force, which will be appointed by the chief administrative officer, rather than pursue other options like having staff do the exercise, hiring a consultant or simply skipping it. Any changes would be timed to take effect after the October 2022 municipal election.
“I think that it’s a good idea to do it now, and when the task force looks at what else is going on in the province and if they find that we’re in line and everything looks good then (pay rates) can stay the same. If not, they can bring us back updated information,” said Coun. Erin Trainer.
The idea of including health benefits in the review was a last-minute addition that emerged at the council table, where just two weeks earlier the group passed an unrelated motion to lobby the B.C. government to create an “accessible” taxpayer-funded benefits programs to encourage more diverse candidates to seek office.
The sole vote against the review was cast by Coun. Doug Holmes, who doesn’t believe the workload of Summerland’s elected officials has changed enough since 2019 to warrant a fresh look.
“I see no need for us to review this at all. It wasn’t that long ago when we did and I think staff have a lot on their plates until the end of the term,” said Holmes.