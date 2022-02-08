Access to Kinsmen Park in Oliver will be restricted for the next three weeks while a public works project takes over the area.
H & M Excavating will begin work Wednesday to upgrade stormwater pipes under Station Street, Main Street and Fairview Road.
The project is part of the overall Station Street rebuild that started in late 2021. Works will re-start to complete the Station Street project in the Spring.
The necessary works in Kinsmen Park will see some equipment and trees removed during the upgrade and the park will be remediated for regular use in the spring.
Motorists should not expect delays on Fairview Road. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are still asked to be aware of crews in the area and follow all safety directions.