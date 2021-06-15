Every cent from the controversial sale of a strip of waterfront land in Summerland should be spent improving that area, says a local politician.
Coun. Erin Trainer on Tuesday provided notice of a motion she will officially introduce in two weeks’ time that will dictate how the district spends the $104,000 it expects to receive for selling 225 square metres of land to the owners of 2450-2590 Landry Cres.
The land in question includes a portion of the district-owned Gartrell Trail, a popular walking path that runs around the edge of Okanagan Lake.
“The real concept here is dedicating the funds from that sale right back to the area that’s affected along the trail,” explained Trainer in her notice of motion.
The land sale was approved by a 5-2 vote at council’s May 25 meeting
The owners of 2450-2590 Landry Cres. approached the district about a land sale after changes to provincial regulations in 2017 meant they were no longer eligible to apply to the B.C. government to legitimize two existing docks and build two new docks because the property immediately upland of the lake isn’t theirs. Purchasing the land from the district is meant to fix that problem.
Ahead of its decision, council received at least 30 letters, a 119-name petition and a letter from the Summerland Environmental Science Group, all of which were opposed to the land sale.