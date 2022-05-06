You’ll have to forgive Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne if he’s a little distracted today.
His community is one of four across Canada vying for the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2022, which will be decided during a 32-hour online voting period that opens today at 6 a.m. (PDT).
“I’ve got a couple meetings, but I’ll be voting in between,” said Coyne with a laugh Thursday as final preparations were underway to mobilize an army of online supporters.
Voting closes at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the winner will be announced that evening on Hockey Night in Canada. You must be at least 13 years old to vote and can do so as many times as you wish. To register and vote, visit www.krafthockeyville.ca.
The grand prize is a $250,000 arena upgrade and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game. Each of the runners-up will get $25,000 for their arenas.
Coyne, who has been tapped to speak on behalf of his town’s Hockeyville organizers, said the contest has generated a buzz in Princeton, which is still reeling from wildfires of summers past and flooding last fall that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to public and private infrastructure.
While the 48-year-old Princeton and District Arena was largely spared by the floods, the disaster sucked up funding required to repair the 500-seat rink’s leaky roof, which is currently covered in places by tarps that are held down by tires.
Lumby in 2016 was the last B.C. community to win the Hockeyville contest, which at the time offered a $100,000 arena upgrade as part of its its grand prize.
The town used that money to leverage grants from senior governments, and by the time the project was finally completed in 2021, the Pat Duke Memorial Arena had received a $3.5-million makeover.
While “$100,000 doesn’t go a long way when it comes to an arena,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Action in an interview Thursday, “I think it shows (senior governments) how engaged the community is – they’re investing in something that’s well-supported.”
Because the town’s arena was in such poor shape in 2016, the NHL pre-season game between the Edmonton Oilers and L.A. Kings was staged at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.
Overall, “It was a great experience, especially for a little town like ours is and Princeton is,” said Acton. “It was just so inspirational to see everyone come together. It was a lot of fun.”
The other communities in the running for Kraft Hockeyville 2022 are: Douro-Dummer, Ont.; Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.; and Sydney, N.S.