A new wildfire in the Penticton area has started.
According to BC Wildfire Services, the Blue Mountain Fire is located about seven km south of Penticton and about 15 km north of where last month’s Keremeos Creek Wildfire was. It was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
The fire is expected to grow in size due to the present windy conditions in the South Okanagan.
The blaze is estimated at 10 ha in size and is ranked as a level 4 on scale of six levels.
“It is exhibiting aggressive rank four behaviour with an organized flame front and candling with short-range spotting,” BCWS said in a statement.
“Crews and aerial resources are responding. Smoke in the area will be highly visible from this wildfire and from wildfires burning along the U.S. border.”
The fire is located, in part, north-east of Shingle Creek Road, not far from Green Mountain Road which borders the Penticton Indian Reserve.
No evacuation orders have been issued at press time but there have been evacuation alerts.
There is no word yet on the cause of the wildfire.
