Police were hunting for two men Monday on the outskirts of Naramata.
In a brief statement, RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said the suspects were being sought in connection with reports of “a set of suspicious circumstances” in the Arawana Forest Service Road around 9:15 a.m.
“RCMP Air Services has been brought in to assist as front-line Penticton RCMP look to locate those men who have been spotted cutting through orchards in the area of North Naramata Road and Booth Road,” added Bayda.
The suspects are described only as men in their early 20s, one wearing a green hoodie and the other wearing a black hoodie and ball cap.
Anyone with information about the suspects’ identity or location is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.