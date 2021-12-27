The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Saturday
4:04 a.m. Ferko Road, Keremeos. Chimney fire.
2:59 p.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Public service.
3:01 p.m. Lombardy Heights, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.
3:09 p.m. Fairford Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
8:55 p.m. Simpson Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:10 p.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
Sunday
1:16 a.m. White Lake Road, Kaleden. Medical first response.
1:48 a.m. McGibney Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
1:56 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:58 a.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:09 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Chimney fire.
11:29 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Alarm.
11:53 a.m. Sidley Mountain Road, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:55 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:59 p.m. Armstrong Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
3:05 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
6:14 p.m. Road 15, Oliver. Minor fire.
7:23 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:58 p.m. McKinney Road, Osoyoos. Car fire.
10 p.m. Creekside Road, Penticton. Alarm.
10:25 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:28 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Alarm.
11:57 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
Monday
6:49 a.m. Granby Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.