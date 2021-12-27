The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Saturday

4:04 a.m. Ferko Road, Keremeos. Chimney fire.

2:59 p.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Public service.

3:01 p.m. Lombardy Heights, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.

3:09 p.m. Fairford Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

8:55 p.m. Simpson Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:10 p.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

Sunday

1:16 a.m. White Lake Road, Kaleden. Medical first response.

1:48 a.m. McGibney Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

1:56 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

1:58 a.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:09 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Chimney fire.

11:29 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Alarm.

11:53 a.m. Sidley Mountain Road, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:55 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:59 p.m. Armstrong Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

3:05 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

6:14 p.m. Road 15, Oliver. Minor fire.

7:23 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:58 p.m. McKinney Road, Osoyoos. Car fire.

10 p.m. Creekside Road, Penticton. Alarm.

10:25 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:28 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Alarm.

11:57 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

Monday

6:49 a.m. Granby Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.