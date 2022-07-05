Tuesday, July 5
• Penticton City Council meets, 1 p.m. at City Hall, to view agenda package or watch the meeting live: penticton.ca
• From Australia: “Dancing Queen: A tribute to ABBA” The Cleland Theatre, 8 p.m., $59 plus tax and fees, to purchase tickets: eventbrite.com
• Aging Well Seniors (55-plus) community painting project, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (the Old Clair’s), three-days, registration required in advance at: 250-492-7997
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m., partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 executive meeting, 4 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (G, 87 minutes, animated, featuring voice of Steve Carrell); “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes, Tom Hanks); “The Black Phone” (PG, 102 minutes, Ethan Hawke); “Lightyear,” (G, 105 minutes, animated, Chris Evans); “Jurassic World: Dominion (PG, 147 minutes, Sam Neill); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes). For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, July 6
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Premier Men’s Soccer League action, Okanagan Football Club (Kelowna) vs Penticton Pinnacles, 7:30 p.m. at King’s Park
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); Wednesday and Thursday only; “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (G, 87 minutes); Friday-Sunday.
Thursday, July 7
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, 101 Martin Street, 8 a.m., to view the agenda: rdos.bc.ca
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• OK, Dope presents Live Stand-Up Comedy with Simon King (Just For Laughs, The Comedy Network) with Matt Baker and host Nash Parker, Summerland Arena banquet room, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., $20, purchase at: ok-dope.com
• Opening Night: “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults, includes GST), $25 (seniors and students), to purchase tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., Scottish dancing, 6:30 p.m.
• Live@Time presents Mandy Cole at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., for tickets: timewines.ca
• Dageraad Brewing Tap Takeover in The Cannery Backyard, 3-8 p.m., featuring five Dageraad beers, food truck and backyard games
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, July 8
• Okanagan Granfondo weekend begins, package pick-up and cycling expo, 1-7 p.m., Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
• B.C.-born folk great Roy Forbes performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Award-winning First Nation musician Kym Gouchie in concert at The Grist Mill in Keremeos, 7 p.m., $20, for tickets: oldgristmill.ca
• Bianca Berkland performs at Giant’s Head Brewing in Summerland, 8 p.m.
• Acoustic jam session at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., starring Jamie Eberle, Melissa Kuse and Martin Pedersen, for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Shikane plays on The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
Saturday, July 9
• Okanagan Granfondo weekend, kids piccolofondo on Lakeshore Drive, 9-11 a.m., cycling expo at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles ladies auxiliary yard sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1203 Main Street
• Shikane plays on The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m.
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., directed by Rob McCaffery, to purchase tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimm’s beef dip, 5:30 p.m., live music to follow with Kyle Anderson, 6:30 p.m.
• Midnight Special Band (classic rock) at Okanagan Falls Legion, 7-10 p.m., $10 in advance, overnight RV parking available
• Dale Basnett performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 2-4 p.m., $10
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18 outside Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association, free bike valet provided by Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Sunday, July 10
• Okanagan Granfondo, race start at 6:30 a.m. on Main Street in Penticton, finish line festivities 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rotary Park, awards at 2 p.m., race distances are 48 km (cortofondo), 85 km (mediofondo), 121 km (velocefondo) and 153 km (granfondo), for a list of traffic interruptions: penticton.ca
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• Double Sharp Duet performs jazz music at The Cannery, 5-7 p.m.
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., $28 (adults, includes GST), $25 (seniors and students), for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles president’s breakfast, 8-11 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, dog races, last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
Monday, July 11
• Oliver town council meets in council chambers, 6173 Kootenay Street, 7 p.m.
• Carolyn Mark in concert at The dream Café, 8 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.), $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: Scrabble, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Auditions for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, presented by Cat’s Paw Productions, The Tempest Theatre, 5:30-9:30 p.m., email to book your time: catspawproductionssociety@gmail.com
—
