Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with an unspecified “suspicious occurrence” nearly two months ago at the Penticton Community Centre pool.
The Penticton RCMP detachment on Tuesday released an image of the man obtained from surveillance footage on Oct. 22 in an effort to drum up tips about his identify.
“Back in October 2022, Penticton RCMP received a call for service at a local community centre swimming pool and observed a person of interest on CCTV. The incident is being investigated as a suspicious occurrence and police are looking to speak with those believed to be involved,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in the release.
“Despite significant efforts using multiple different police services and agencies, investigators have not yet been able to identify one of the people involved. We always aim to conduct a fulsome investigation and hope the community may be able to help us now.”
Asked by The Herald for more details about the nature of the event, Lyons replied by email that the detachment is “not in a position right now to provide particulars of the incident” because the investigation is ongoing.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 35 to 40 years old, athletic build and average height, with some facial hair or stubble.
Anyone with information about his identify is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file No. 2022-17057.