A solar array installed two years ago atop Summerland’s municipal hall isn’t living up to expectations yet.
According to a report presented to council Monday, the array was designed to produce peak output of 6,900 kilowatt-hours of electricity, but generated closer to 6,100 kwh in 2021.
“Longer term monitoring can determine if this is due to seasonal and yearly fluctuations, or if the panels themselves are lower in output,” wrote Odessa Cohen, the district’s new sustainability/alternative energy co-ordinator, in her report to council, which accepted the presentation without comment.
Conversely, a separate array installed in 2018 on the Summerland Arts Centre was punching above its weight prior to being taken offline last year due to facility renovations.
Cohen found the 50-panel array with peak output of 21,000 kwh cranked out closer to 22,000 kwh in 2019 and 2020, but just 2,500 kwh in 2021, when the system was down for building upgrades.
Combined, the two arrays have generated just over 57,000 kwh of power since 2018, saving the district $7,000 on electricity costs and thereby eliminating the equivalent of 1.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to Cohen.
The arrays were funded by a $25,000 grant from the North Growth Foundation and $30,000 from local taxpayers.
Meanwhile, the district’s growing stable of electric car chargers is also getting good use.
Cohen said a total of 1,175 charging sessions were recorded last year at 27 chargers around the community. Those sessions, which delivered a total of 16,100 kwh of power, were staged by 447 individual users who paid $5,496 in fees. About a third of those sessions were at the charging station at municipal hall.
Cohen began work for the district in November 2021, although Monday marked her first appearance at a public council meeting. She replaced Tami Rothery, who moved on to a position with the Community Energy Association.