A spectacular blaze Sunday night that was visible in many parts of Penticton claimed a home on Kirkpatrick Avenue.
Crews from the Penticton Fire Department were called out just before 7 p.m.
“Fire was through the roof upon arrival of first-in apparatus. Firefighters were able to quickly knockdown the fire and stop it from spreading to nearby exposures,” said assistant Chief Rob Trupp in an email Monday morning.
Firefighters relied on “extensive overhaul operations to fully extinguish the fire,” added Trupp, and left the scene just after 11 p.m.
Trupp said there was “considerable damage” to the home, but no injuries reported to its occupants or firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.