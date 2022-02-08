One of the South Okanagan’s tastiest annual fundraisers is now a spring event.
The local branch of the United Way has announced the 10th Annual South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast is set for Wednesday, March 2, 6:30-9 a.m., outside the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
In exchange for a donation, attendees will receive a hot breakfast, Tim Horton’s coffee and Timbits, a breakfast bag packed with delicious treats and other goodies, coupons, and the opportunity to win grand prizes valued at up to $1,750 from local businesses and attractions. All provincial health and safety protocols related to the ongoing pandemic will be followed.
“The Penticton Lakeside Resort is proud to host this fantastic event that brings our community together for the 10th time in a row. We are grateful to be a part of this,” said Elizabeth Cucnik, general manager of the resort, in a press release.
“Thank you to everyone who continues to support our community through this event – from all the amazing local businesses and volunteers to members of the general public who show up every year.”
All proceeds raised through the event will be invested back in the community to strengthen vital connections through local charities and programs supporting food security initiatives from Summerland to Osoyoos.
Past editions of the event have typically been staged in October.